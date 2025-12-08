The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the United States dipped again this week, now standing at under $3 per gallon, according to an update from GasBuddy.

According to the December 8 update, gas prices fell 5 cents over the last week, now reaching $2.90 per gallon.

“The national average is down 17.6 cents from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.671 per gallon,” according to the update, which noted that it gleaned its data from “12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said as a result that the U.S. is “now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas” and predicted that prices will stay low through the beginning of the new year.

An update on Monday from AAA also reflects the reality of an average under $3, According to its data, the national gas price average stands around $2.952. For greater perspective, one week ago the average stood at $3.001. One month ago, the average stood at $3.073.

States across the south and midwest are seeing prices even lower. In Oklahoma, for instance, the average gas price rings in around $2.366. Texas’s average sits at $2.500, and Missouri is seeing an average of $2.608. Other states —including Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Montana, and others — are seeing averages under $3 per gallon.

Some of the highest states are typical coastal leftist areas. California, for instance, is seeing an average of $4.469 per gallon — $1.57 higher than the national average.

Others, such as New York, Washington, Hawaii, and Nevada have averages above $3 per gallon as well.

Still, this is dramatically lower than the all-time high summer Americans experienced in 2022 under President Joe Biden. That summer, gas prices soared, reaching an all-time high of $5.016 average for a gallon of regular unleaded on June 14, 2022. Days later, the diesel reached an average high of $5.816.

All of this follows an update last week, announcing that the gas price average fell below $3 a gallon for the first time in 4 years.

Last month, President Donald Trump celebrated the strides his administration has made since last year’s elections, making living more affordable for the American people, with gas prices, groceries, and rental prices falling.