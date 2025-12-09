Dramatic Jasmine Crockett Gets Emotional During Senate Announcement: This Moment Is ‘Life or Death’

Radical leftist Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) got emotional as she formally announced her entry into the Texas Senate race, asserting that this was “never” about her but she could not ignore the polls showing (supposedly) that she is a formidable candidate. She also declared that this is a “life or death” moment.

Crockett filed paperwork to run for the Senate seat on the day of the deadline and made her formal announcement hours later after weeks of teasing a potential Senate run in the Lone Star State.

“Right now, many people wonder why I jumped in this race so late, and I just want to be clear that this was never my intention. This was never about me,” she told the crowd. “I never put myself into any of the polls.”

“Listen, my question was which congressional seat would I be running for,” she said, tearing up. “I love you Texas 30.”

However, Crockett said the more she saw the poll results, she couldn’t ignore the trends, “which were clear, both as it relates to the primary as well as the general election.”

She said she easily could have continued to play it safe serving in her district in the United States House of Representatives “for as long as my constituents would have me.”

“But I don’t choose to do that, because Texas, this moment we’re in now is life or death,” she asserted.

She also said many people urged her to stay in the House, because they need her voice. However, she determined that people need her to have a “bigger voice.”

Crockett also – on day one of her entry in the race – pulled not only the gender card but the race card as well.

“I’m asking you to tune out those intrusive voices that say, ‘She can’t win because she’s black, because she’s a woman, or because she’s a Democrat,'” she told the crowd. “If you believe women should be in all spaces, then I ask you to stand with me.”

It should also be noted that Crockett – who has referred to President Donald Trump as a white supremacist as well as criminal – had an initial announcement video of her staring silently as the audio played Trump’s insults toward her.

Last month, Crockett admitted that she remains utterly clueless as to why Americans love Trump, insulting them by concluding that the president has them in a “cult.”