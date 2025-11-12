Crockett: Trump Is ‘More Corrupt and More Criminal’ than Any Other President

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed President Donald Trump was “more corrupt and more criminal than any other president than we’ve had.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “We spoke to Marlin Stutzman earlier, he’s a Republican, and he tried to make the case that President Trump is the most investigated person in the world, and he has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing here. What do you make of that?”

Crockett said, “Listen, they will do and say anything to cover themselves.You know, I will admit that Donald Trump has been investigated more than the normal, but he just happens to be more corrupt and more criminal than any other president than we’ve had. I will point out, he is the only president who has been convicted of 34 felony convictions that we’ve ever had in the Oval Office.”

She added, “So while we don’t know exactly what crimes he may or may not have committed, just think of it this way. If you know that you didn’t do anything. Then why is it that you would be twisting members of your own party’s arms, trying to get them not to release it? This would be exonerating. If you know that you are free and clear, then why not say, you know what, release the files?”

