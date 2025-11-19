Jasmine Crockett Says She Doesn’t Understand Why People Like Trump, Who ‘Obviously Has Them in a Cult’

Far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) does not understand why Americans love President Donald Trump, bizarrely using the Democrat government shutdown as an example of why they should not and concluding that supporters of the president are in a “cult.”

“I don’t understand why they like him so much, because he clearly don’t like them. Because when 42 million people – and I know some of them had to be MAGA – when they needed to line up to get they EBT, and it wouldn’t, wasn’t nothing there, he didn’t care,” she said, making no mention that it was Democrats who failed to reopen the government, resulting in the longest government shutdown in United States history.

“So, you know, I think that people need to get back to prioritizing themselves and their families and their future, instead of being dragged to hell by this dude who obviously has them in a cult,” she concluded.

Crockett also made no mention of the fact that, during the shutdown, Trump worked to minimize pain inflicted on the American people by Democrats, who rejected the GOP’s clean continuing resolution in the name of health care for illegal aliens as well as demands for $1.5 trillion in partisan spending for left-wing pet projects.

Prior to the end of the shutdown, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News Saturday that the Trump administration was actually actively “trying to find ways” for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to be allocated.

“Somehow he found a way to pay our troops last month. Unfortunately, they don’t have the same flexibility right now. Now he’s trying to find ways to make sure that the 42 million low-income Americans that rely on the food stamp — or now known as the SNAP — program for nutrition, he’s trying to figure out how to make that work,” Emmer said at the time.

Crockett, who is considering a Senate run, has continued to speak poorly of Trump, deeming him “more corrupt and more criminal than any other president than [sic] we’ve had” and referring to him as the “grim reaper.”

“As soon as you relax and believe that everything is all good, I am here to tell you that the grim reaper is lurking. Sadly enough, the grim reaper is the president and his minions at this point,” she said during an early November appearance on CNN’s Laura Coates Live.

The Texas congresswoman, who has also accused Trump of causing a spike in political violence, made headlines again this week after falsely stating that billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein gave money to EPA head Lee Zeldin.

However, it was not the disgraced Epstein but a New York doctor who happens to have the same name.

“Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine,” Zeldin shot back.

“NO FREAKIN RELATION, YOU GENIUS!” he added.