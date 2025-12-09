GOP Lawmaker Pushes Bill to Ensure Fathers Cover Half of Pregnancy Costs

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) is pushing a bill requiring fathers to cover half of pregnancy costs — something that attempts to “make life easier for my fellow moms and families.”

The measure, titled the Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act, would essentially require fathers to assist with the costs of the baby before he or she is even born.

According to Fox News Digital, the measure would “require states to establish systems where the biological father of a child is required to pay at least 50% of out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses associated with a pregnancy and delivery, including health insurance premiums.” Notably, this does not include the cost of abortion. The outlet also notes that the payments “must also be requested by the mother before the father is legally obligated to make them.”

Hinson told the outlet, “I’m a mom on a mission to make life easier for my fellow moms and families. That’s why I’m working to expand access to maternal care, ensure women have resources throughout pregnancy and beyond, and improve child care options for growing families.”

The Senate hopeful added, “Strong families make a strong nation, and we should work together to support the parents and women who are building America’s future.”

Her bill comes as she continues in her race to become the next Senator out of Iowa. During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday in August, Hinson predicted that Republicans will be successful in the upcoming midterms.

“And so when that time comes — and again, looking at the bills we’ve already been able to pass and what that impact is going to be — I think voters are going to reward us for that, because we are doing exactly what we said we’d do,” she said before pointing out that Democrats are experiencing low popularity right now.

“It’s because they continue to double down on those policies that lost in the election last year. They’re defending criminals. Every single Democrat in the House voted to raise Americans taxes, and then they all are still on board with letting children choose their gender. I mean, come on — these are not commonsense policies,” she added.