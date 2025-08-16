Exclusive — Rep. Ashley Hinson on Midterms: I Think We’ll Hold the House

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) believes Republicans will be able to chart a historic new path to hold the House in the midterm election and continue to deliver on President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, she said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Hinson pointed out that the Republican Party continues to stand out as the party of “common sense,” adding, “and that’s the reason why I think we’re still going to be able to hold the house and grow our majority.”

She said regardless of redistricting fights around the country, Republicans in Congress “are doing exactly what we said and what we campaigned on alongside President Trump.”

“And I think that’s what the American people voted for. And so when that time comes — and again, looking at the bills we’ve already been able to pass and what that impact is going to be — I think voters are going to reward us for that, because we are doing exactly what we said we do,” she said before pointing out that Democrats are experiencing low popularity right now.

“It’s because they continue to double down on those policies that lost in the election last year. They’re defending criminals. Every single Democrat in the House voted to raise Americans taxes, and then they all are still on board with letting children choose their gender. I mean, come on — these are not commonsense policies,” she pointed out.

LISTEN:

“And when you’re prioritizing, you know, illegal immigrants — and flying down to have margaritas with them in foreign countries — over American citizens, I think that that sends a really, really bad message to the American people,” Hinson continued, adding during the interview that the big, beautiful bill served as “the economic shot in the arm that our country needed,” and the American people recognize that.

“And so again, this is going back to what we all were campaigning on last year: Common sense versus crazy. And we’re going to continue to be the party of common sense,” she said. “And I’m still bullish that we’re going to be able to hold all three and continue to enact President Trump’s agenda for the American people.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.