Nolte: Mamdani Admits He Has No Idea How to Fund Free Buses

New York’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D-Communist, Jew-hating Islamist) just admitted he has no idea where to get the $700 million necessary to fund his “free bus” scheme.

Actually, what you have here is a twofer. Not only does Mamdani have no plan, but here’s another example of the useless media asking these kinds of questions only after their guy ( a communist, Jew-hating Islamist) is safely in office.

The reporter points out that Mamdani does not want to take any money away from New York’s MTA (Metropolitan Transit Authority). Mamdani agrees. Then comes the question a real media would’ve been asking relentlessly and for months during the campaign: “How are you getting the $700M to make the buses free if the governor is not for raising taxes?”

Mamdani answers with “raising the corporate tax.”

The reporter points out that New York’s Democrat Gov. Hochul has said she won’t do that.

Then, Mamdani fires off this howler: “The most important fact is that we fund it, not the question of how we do it, but that we do it.”

That might make the affluent, white, female leftists (or AWFLs) swoon, but back in the real world…

First off, if you want to turn New York City’s transit system into a stinky, full-time, violent, winter homeless encampment, make public transit free. Great idea, Zohran.

The most revealing thing here, though, is the mayor-elect of one of the world’s biggest cities playing chicken and egg. In his Third World mind, it’s all, What comes first—the doing or the funding?

It’s not important how I buy a Porsche, a kilo of cocaine, and a weekend in Vegas with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders; what’s important is that I do it.

The most important fact is that I go back in time to warn Burt Reynolds not to marry Loni Anderson and turn down the Jack Nicholson role in Terms of Endearment to make Stroker Ace, not how I do it.

It doesn’t matter that unicorns don’t exist. What matters is that I find one.

Can I be mayor now?

Here’s the thing…

There will be no buyer’s remorse with this guy. Democrat voters are so broken by their hatred for Trump and Normal People, so brainwashed into believing they are the “good people,” just as long as they do what the Party, the activists, and the corporate media tell them, they will continue to vote even as their cities turn into shittier and shittier, Third World shit holes.

No amount of urban blight will bring these people to their senses because in their twisted minds, that blight is showing us MAGAtards a thing or two.

