RNC Chairman Joe Gruters: We’re Unleashing ‘Flurry of Campaign Tactics on Democrats’ to Win the Midterms

Republicans are set to unleash a “flurry of campaign tactics” on Democrats to win the midterms, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking about midterm tactics, Gruters acknowledged that the party in power is typically at a disadvantage during midterm elections.

“The party in power always gets crushed in the midterms. It’s not a secret. There’s no sugarcoating it. It’s a pending, looming disaster heading our way. And the question is is, ‘How can we reverse that trend?’ Well, we reverse it by focusing on the President and his policies and all the good that he’s done, and if we do that, we’ll win,” he explained before delving deeper into the strategy moving forward.

“Let me tell you what’s going to happen in the midterms,” he began. “We have, let’s say at 435 congressional seats, there’s 10 percent that are competitive. Once this redistricting happens, you’re going to talk about, there’s 25 seats that are competitive, and then we have a billion dollars sitting in MAGA Inc. We have 100 million in the Republican National Committee. We have more money at the RNC than the DNC, the DCCC, the senatorial democratic committee, has combined. And when they get rid of these coordinated campaign limits, we’re going to have superior firepower,” he said.

“We have the President willing to campaign. We have other people that are willing to go out and campaign. We are going to unleash a flurry of campaign tactics on the Democrats,” the chairman said.

He explained that Democrats are obstructionists, using the Democrat government shutdown as a prime example. He warned that if Democrats win, they will “start filing lawsuits, investigating all of Trump’s team members.”

“They’re going to impeach the president. And so we know that losing is not an option. So our mission has been clear from the President,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump specifically told him to “win the midterms.”

“And so we are doing everything humanly possible. And yeah, so we have a couple of tough races, you know, Virginia, New Jersey — we weren’t expected to win those. Tennessee, we actually exceeded expectations because we were way behind until we got involved. And then some of these local races were not, you know — we want Republicans, obviously, to win and be successful, but that’s not my mission. My mission is to win the midterms,” he added.

