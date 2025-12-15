Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 904: Land Deals for Chinese Drug Cartels in Maine

Host Mike Slater gets to the bottom of what happened with Indiana’s failed redistricting bill. Last week, 21 Republican state senators voted with Democrats to reject redistricting. Slater talks to the Indiana State Senate Floor Leader Chris Garten to figure out what went wrong with a bill that should have passed in this solidly red state. Next up, Steve Robinson, the editor-in-chief of the Maine Wire, follows up Slater’s interview with Republican congressional candidate Paul LePage about how the brother of Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) is negotiating land deals for Chinese cartels so they can grow marijuana in the Pine Tree State.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

