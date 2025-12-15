Report: Kamala Harris Planning a White House Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly been planning a White House run for the 2028 election.

Despite her loss to President Donald Trump in both the Electoral College and the popular vote, Kamala Harris has persisted as a top contender for the 2028 Democratic nomination, according to most primary polls, with strong support among black American voters.

According to Axios, several Democratic Party insiders have said that Kamala’s recent conduct during her book tour indicate that she plans to run again in 2028.

Harris announced many more stops on her tour to promote ‘107 Days,’ her story of her short presidential campaign last year. Tour stops in early 2026 will include the historically critical primary state of South Carolina and cities with many Black voters, including Detroit, Jackson, Miss., Memphis, Tenn., and Montgomery, Ala. She appeared before the Democratic National Committee. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, mingled with national party officials and state party chairs in Los Angeles this week during the DNC’s winter meeting.

During her speech on Friday, Kamala Harris struck a different tone than in the past, knocking both parties while referring to Trump as a “symptom” of a bigger problem.

“Both parties have failed to hold the public’s trust,” Harris said. “Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people…. People are done with the status quo and they’re ready to break things to force change.”

“We cannot afford to be nostalgic for a flawed system that failed so many,” she added.

At one point when Harris mentioned “the future” during her speech, someone in the audience shouted, “You!”

Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said the former VP “will approach 2026 with the same commitment that anchored 2025 — listening to the American people, reflecting where leadership has fallen short, and helping shape the path forward beyond this political moment.”

Harris will also appear on Jimmy Kimmel next week.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.