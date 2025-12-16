Watch Live: House Rules Committee Debates Republican Health Care Plan

The House Rules Committee meets to discuss a number of bills, including the Republican proposal to lower health care costs for Americans, on Tuesday, December 16.

H.R. 6703, the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, was introduced by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) as Democrats insist on renewing government subsidies for Obamacare.

“The Democrats’ Unaffordable Care Act broke the American health care system,” Speaker Mike Johnson said. “While Democrats demand that taxpayers write bigger checks to insurance companies to hide the cost of their failed law, House Republicans are tackling the real drivers of health care costs to provide affordable care, increase access and choice, and restore integrity to our nation’s health care system for all Americans.”

Also being considered are H.R. 498 – Do No Harm in Medicaid Act and H.R. 3492 – Protect Children’s Innocence Act.