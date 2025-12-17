Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Tapped for National Radio Show, Podcast Expansion

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow has been tapped to host a national radio show for the Salem Radio Network that will be simulcast on the the Salem News Channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, which is produced each weekday and distributed by the Salem Podcast Network, will expand to eight episodes per week, including three episodes in addition to the daily live radio show.

Axios was first to report the story.

The change is part of a reshaping of the midday block on Salem’s radio stations. Marlow will host the 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time slot, and Scott Jennings eponymous show will air from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m Eastern. The new schedule begins on January 5.

Salem is aiming to grow the shows to over 200 affiliates. Marlow’s podcast is available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Rumble with additional platforms likely to be announced.

The two programs fill air previously held by The Charlie Kirk Show.

The Charlie Kirk Show, now co-hosted by Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network and on Real America’s Voice, among other platforms. Kolvet, who is also the spokesman for Turning Point USA, commended the shakeup: “ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion,” he told Axios.

Salem Senior VP of Content Phil Boyce heralded the new shows: “Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow each bring a distinct voice, a rare ability to engage audiences, and real seriousness to the conversation. Together, they will carry the Salem legacy forward,” he said.

“These are some of the most important hours in talk radio,” Jennings said. “I’m grateful to Salem for the trust they’ve placed in me to step into that legacy. Expanding the show gives us the space and time to deliver serious analysis, honest debate, and thoughtful conversations for the audience.”

Marlow heaped praise on the Salem “faculty” of talk show hosts, his colleagues at Breitbart News, and his late friend Charlie Kirk:

Even before I became the first employee of Breitbart News and a mentee of web pioneer Andrew Breitbart, I was a talk radio junkie. It has been a constant part of my media diet since I was a teenager and has informed my news judgement as I lead Breitbart‘s virtual newsroom. Many of the hosts that have captured my attention and imagination over the decades are or were on the Salem dial. Larry Elder was my first talk radio love, years went by where I didn’t miss a single moment of the Dennis Prager Show, and it was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk’s show during the last year of his life. Andrew Kolvet, Charlie’s right hand and someone I’m proud to call a friend, has done an impressive job in impossible circumstances to make The Charlie Kirk Show continue to succeed in the most horrific circumstances imaginable. I will remain a regular listener to that podcast. I have deep respect for the Salem audience as well as my on-air colleagues both as people and as broadcasters. Dennis Prager is fond of calling the hosts at Salem “The Faculty” and that’s exactly what they are. From Scott Jennings to Hugh Hewitt to Mike Gallagher to Chris Stigall, there is more knowledge and wisdom on Salem Shows than just about anywhere else. The word “honor” is thrown around a lot, but it truly is an honor to get to broadcast in a time slot once held by my hero Dennis Prager and Charlie Kirk, an American icon. Thank you to Larry Solov, the CEO and President of Breitbart News as well as the whole Breitbart newsroom for always making me look (I mean sound) good. Thank you to Phil Boyce, who has programed many of the best shows in radio history, and radio legend Kraig Kitchin for making this project come to life. I can’t wait to get started.

Marlow, who has been Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News since 2013, has written three New York Times-bestselling books, including Breaking the Law, which was released this year and hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book.