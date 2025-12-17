FBI Deputy Director Bongino Confirms He Is Leaving Agency in January

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that he would be leaving the agency in January, as reports swirled of his upcoming departure.

In a post on X, Bongino thanked President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for giving him “the opportunity to serve with purpose.”

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote in his post. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.”

“Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you,” Bongino added. “God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Bongino’s announcement of his upcoming departure comes as MS NOW reported that he “told confidants he plans to formally leave his job early in the new year and will not be returning to headquarters to work this month.”:

Bongino has quietly told confidants he plans to formally leave his job early in the new year and will not be returning to headquarters to work this month, according to eight people briefed on his account. Bongino told his team and some senior FBI officials that he tentatively planned to announce his departure on Dec. 19, according to four people. Several people said some of Bongino’s personal effects have been cleared out of his office as of last week.

Prior to Bongino’s announcement, Trump told reporters that Bongino “did a great job” and that he probably wanted “to go back to his show.”