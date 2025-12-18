Exclusive: Defend Forgotten America Poll Shows Hoosiers Unhappy with Medicaid Cuts, Direction of Indiana

Hoosiers are unhappy with the direction of Indiana, a Defend Forgotten America Poll, conducted by Republican pollster Public Opinion Strategies (POS), found.

The statewide poll — first obtained by Breitbart News, revealed that, overall, a majority of Hoosiers, 52 percent, believe that the state of Indiana is headed on the wrong track. In comparison, only 36 percent believe it is moving in the right direction. This coincides with Republican Gov. Mike Braun (R) drawing a net negative approval rating, as 43 percent disapprove of his job performance. Just over one-third — 36 percent — approve of the governor’s job performance. Independents are also not thrilled with the job Braun is doing, as only 21 percent approve.

Top concerns among Hoosiers include the potential impact of $1 billion in Medicaid cuts. A massive 86 percent are worried rural Hoosiers will lose access to healthcare, and another 87 percent are concerned that rural women will lose access to OBGYN services.

Further, nine out of ten are concerned there will be an overcrowding of emergency rooms, and 89 percent are concerned that local hospitals will cut “critical services.” Forty-one percent of those concerned say they are “very” concerned.

With these results, it comes to no surprise that roughly seven in ten Hoosiers oppose the proposal to cut over $1 billion from Indiana’s Medicaid program, including a majority across party lines. All the while, 73 percent agree that “the Indiana state government should do more to protect hospitals in our local communities.”

Further, most respondents, 53 percent, also expressed the belief that government funding for public health should be increased.

The statewide survey also looked at Hoosiers’ opinions on the public education system and found that just one quarter rate it as excellent or good. Over a quarter, 27 percent, rate it as poor, while 42 percent said it is average. A plurality, 24 percent said the top issue when it comes to the state’s public schools is “strengthening college and career readiness.”

The survey was taken December 4-7, 2025, among 500 registered voters. It has a 4.38 percent margin of error.

Notably, the survey follows Indiana state lawmakers rejecting plans to redraw the state’s congressional district map.

“At a time when some Indiana lawmakers are being praised in the national media for voting with Democrats to reject redistricting efforts, they are ignoring the real concerns of Hoosiers about kitchen table issues,” Jenn Pellegrino, founder of Defend Forgotten America, said in a statement. “Republicans can’t afford to do the same.”

Pellegrino added that the survey should serve as a “wake-up call for state leaders, as well as officials across the country” and focus on issues that matter to voters.

“They must take action to address the growing healthcare crisis — not enact devastating cuts that could leave vulnerable residents without critical care,” Pellegrino added.