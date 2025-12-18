Police Chief: Deceased Brown Shooting Suspect ‘a Portuguese National’

During a Thursday night press conference, Providence police chief Colonel Oscar Perez noted that the deceased Brown University shooting suspect was “a Portuguese national.”

Perez credited “ground work, public assistance, and good old-fashioned policing” for law enforcement being able to identify and close in on the shooting suspect.

Perez noted that a video provided law enforcement with information that led to a vehicle they traced to the suspect. The pursuit of the vehicle “led to a car rental place,” from which law enforcement gathered footage of the suspect.

Breitbart News reported that police descended on a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, late Thursday after the suspect’s vehicle was located there.

Eventually, law enforcement found the shooting suspect, deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in the storage facility.

During the Thursday night presser, officials made clear the deceased shooting suspect had a satchel that matched the satchel they had seen on him in videos and photos. They also found two firearms.

