On Thursday night, FOX News reported that the Brown University shooting suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Breitbart News noted that the “person of interest” whom police had pursued had been identified earlier in the day. Moreover, law enforcement was eyeing a possible connection between Saturday’s Brown University shooting and Monday’s slaying of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro.

MIT professor Loureiro was shot multiple times at his home Monday night and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Later in the day, the search for the person zeroed in on a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where the New York Post reported “a suspicious vehicle was found.”

Television screens were flooded with scenes of law enforcement scouring the storage facility, and then news of the discovery of the deceased shooting suspect broke. He was reportedly found inside the storage facility.

News of the deceased shooting suspect came a day after the New York Times reported that law enforcement had gathered DNA and fingerprints off of a shell casing.

