Poll: Trump’s Approval Rating Lands at 50 Percent, 9 Points Above Water

President Donald Trump enjoys a 50 percent approval rating, with a net approval rating of plus 9 points, according to the latest polling from InsiderAdvantage.

The national poll of 800 likely voters, conducted on Saturday, finds that 50 percent of respondents approve of the president’s performance 11 months into his administration. Another 41 percent disapprove of the job Trump has done, while 9 percent are undecided.

The poll shows that a substantial majority of men give Trump positive marks, while most women disapprove of his performance, continuing a trend seen in polling ahead of the 2024 election.

Of the men surveyed, 59 percent are happy with the president’s performance, while 34 percent disapprove. Among women respondents, 42 percent approve, and 47 percent disapprove.

Trump is even with voters under 40 and enjoys a net positive approval rating among voters 40 and up, a potentially worrying sign for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump has a 44 percent approval rating among those aged 18 to 39, while 44 percent of the demographic disapprove, and 13 percent have no opinion. Of those between 40 and 64, 54 percent give Trump a positive grade, while 39 percent give him a negative one, almost a year into his first term.

He holds a net approval rating of +5 among voters 65 and older, with 49 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving.

Looking at political affiliation, Trump earns an 84 percent approval rating among Republicans and a 25 percent approval rating among Democrats. Eleven percent of Republicans said they are dissatisfied with Trump’s performance, while seventy percent of Democrats said the same.

He is narrowly underwater with independents and unaffiliated likely voters; 37 percent of independents view Trump’s performance positively, while 41 percent give him a negative grade, and 22 percent have no opinion.

The InsiderAdvantage poll shows stronger numbers for the president than those reflected in RealClearPolling’s national average, which finds him with a 44 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating as of early Monday afternoon.

The InsiderAdvantage poll carries a margin of error of ±3.46 percentage points.