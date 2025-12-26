Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the move “historic” and saying it reflects a shared commitment to stability, peace, and regional cooperation “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”

The announcement was made Friday as Netanyahu signed a joint declaration alongside Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, formally establishing mutual recognition and full diplomatic relations between the two sides.

Speaking by phone with Abdillahi as the declaration was signed, Netanyahu described the moment as “a wonderful day” and said Israel intends to expand cooperation with Somaliland across economic development, agriculture, and social development, while inviting the president to make an official visit to Israel “at your convenience.”

Abdillahi welcomed the decision as a “great historical day,” accepted Netanyahu’s invitation, and said he would travel to Jerusalem as soon as arrangements are finalized.

In a subsequent statement, Netanyahu said the declaration was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the normalization framework initiated by President Donald Trump, and confirmed he would convey Somaliland’s desire to join the accords directly to Trump.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Donald Trump in person on Monday at Mar-a-Lago, where the leaders are expected to discuss Gaza, Iran, and broader regional developments.

Netanyahu praised Abdillahi’s leadership and thanked Sa’ar, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Israel’s intelligence services for advancing the breakthrough.

Somaliland’s government issued an official declaration welcoming Israel’s decision, saying it “warmly welcomes and deeply appreciates the historic and principled decision by the State of Israel” and calling the recognition a milestone in its “longstanding pursuit of international legitimacy,” while reaffirming its record as a stable, democratic partner in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland’s foreign ministry underscored the moment’s momentum, writing: “Somaliland’s moment has arrived. Momentum is building. Stay tuned for official announcements.”

Sa’ar said the agreement followed “extensive and ongoing dialogue” over the past year and formally establishes full diplomatic relations, including the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies, adding that his ministry had been instructed to act immediately to institutionalize ties across a wide range of fields.

The declaration commits both sides to expanding cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy, as Israel moves to deepen its engagement in Africa and along key maritime corridors.

Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden — near one of the world’s busiest maritime routes — has long made it strategically significant for regional security, trade, and counterterrorism cooperation.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto independent state since breaking away from Somalia in 1991, maintaining relative stability and democratic governance despite the broader region’s turmoil, though it has faced sustained international opposition to formal recognition led by Mogadishu.

As Breitbart News reported in September, House China committee chairman John Moolenaar and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) urged the State Department to distinguish Somaliland from Somalia in U.S. travel advisories, arguing the move would reflect realities on the ground and strengthen U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa while countering growing Chinese influence.

That push followed a separate call by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who urged President Trump to formally recognize Somaliland, citing its democratic governance, pro-Israel stance, and strategic value in countering Chinese and Iranian influence in a volatile region.