U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, has formally urged President Trump to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, citing its pro-Israel stance, democratic stability, and strategic importance in countering Chinese influence in the Horn of Africa.

In a letter to the White House on Thursday, Cruz framed Somaliland as a rising ally that has “emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.”

“It is strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, near one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors,” Cruz wrote. “It possesses capable armed forces, contributes to counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations, and has even enabled the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in its capital, Hargeisa.”

Highlighting Somaliland’s pro-Israel position, Cruz noted its efforts to “strengthen ties with Israel, and voice support for the Abraham Accords,” the normalization agreements brokered under Trump between Israel and four Arab states that the current Trump administration is seeking to expand.

The senator also underscored Somaliland’s record of democratic governance and peaceful transitions of power since reclaiming independence in 1991, stressing its value as a rare example of stability in a turbulent region.

Cruz warned of growing pressure from Beijing, writing:

The Chinese Communist Party is using economic and diplomatic coercion to punish Somaliland for its support for Taiwan. Somalia has also played a role: in April 2025, the CCP arranged for Mogadishu to block Taiwanese passport holders from transiting into Somaliland.

“Despite these threats, Somaliland remains committed to closer ties with the U.S., actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism, and trade,” Cruz continued. “To do so to the greatest effect — and to America’s greatest benefit — it requires the status of a state. I urge you to grant it that recognition.”

Somaliland’s foreign minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, thanked Cruz for his support, posting:

Heartfelt thanks to @SenTedCruz for his unwavering support for our recognition and for championing our cause to President Trump.” He added that Cruz’s appeal reflects “a deep appreciation of what we contribute to the U.S. and the world.”

The letter comes just ahead of an official visit to Washington by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who will meet with senior U.S. officials, lawmakers, and policy experts to deepen bilateral ties, boost economic cooperation, and discuss regional security.

Cruz’s push for recognition coincides with reports linking Somaliland to emerging discussions on the voluntary resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. Israel’s Channel 12 reported last week that Israel is in talks with five countries or territories — including Indonesia, Somaliland, Uganda, South Sudan, and Libya — about hosting Palestinians who wish to emigrate. A diplomatic source told the outlet Somaliland is particularly open to the idea, seeing it as a potential path to securing international recognition.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Israel and the U.S. are pressing forward with efforts to facilitate large-scale voluntary relocation from Gaza, where Hamas’s use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes has left much of the strip devastated.

The plan builds on a proposal first floated by Trump in February, when he unveiled his vision with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to redevelop Gaza as a “freedom zone” after Hamas’s removal. “President Trump has long advocated for creative solutions to improve the lives of Palestinians, including allowing them to resettle in a new, beautiful location while Gaza rebuilds,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Netanyahu echoed that sentiment in an interview with i24News this week, confirming Israel is in contact with “several countries” about taking in Palestinians who freely choose to leave. “I think this is the most natural thing,” he said. “All those who are concerned for the Palestinians and say they want to help them should open their doors.”

Recent polling indicates strong Palestinian interest in emigration, with a Gallup survey showing a majority of Gazans would relocate if given the opportunity.