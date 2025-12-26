Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency will be shutting down the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC, “permanently.”

In a post on X, Patel explained that initially, there had been a plan to build a “new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035” for almost $5 billion. Patel added that the plan was “scrapped” and the agency “selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions.”

“After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility,” Patel said. “Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could.”

Patel’s post continued in part:

When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035. We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway. Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain. This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost. The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently.

During an interview in May with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, Patel revealed that the FBI would be moving out of the “unsafe” J. Edgar Hoover Building, and that more than 1,000 employees would be sent to locations around the United States.

“This FBI is leaving the Hoover building because this building is unsafe for our workforce,” Patel revealed at the time. “But we want the American men and women to know if you’re going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we’re going to give you a building that’s commensurate with that, and that’s not this place.”