Former President Joe Biden (D) appeared to hide behind his relatives in a family photo he posted on Christmas Eve.

Several family members posed for the photograph, but Biden was difficult to see in the background, partially obscured by his wife Jill. However, the president’s son, Hunter, stood prominently in the foreground in the curiously low-lighted picture.

“Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love,” Biden wrote in the caption:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the photo, one person writing, “Kinda looks like the family is pushing him out too. A sad ending to a long career.”

“Former President of the United States and he let them all put him in the back like that,” another user commented, while someone else said, “Very sad Jill is hiding you just like she tried to your entire shadow presidency.”

Another person questioned whether it was the real Biden or a cardboard cutout of the former president:

Someone else referenced a children’s picture book by asking “WHERE’S WALDO?”

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama (D), with whom Biden served as vice president, shared a Christmas photo of himself and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Merry Christmas! Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful holiday filled with light and joy,” he wrote:

However, their photo also drew criticism. One person replied, “Worst Ever…. second only to the Autopen.”

On Christmas Day, the White House shared a photo of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump standing at the foot of a staircase decorated with greenery and festive bows.

The White House’s message wished everyone a “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”:

“Merry Christmas President Trump and First Lady Melania! Melania sure has made the White House classy again!” one social media user commented, while another person said, “Merry Christmas! Thank you for the protection and peace. God bless us all this Christmas Day!”