Venezuelan Regime Flaunts Russian Support, Putin Letter to Maduro

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, on behalf of Nicolás Maduro, thanked Russia for its “valuable support” of the socialist dictator amid the “illegal” actions of the U.S. in the Caribbean.

Gil published the message on Thursday on his official Telegram account alongside a clip of Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s December 25 press briefing referring to the recent U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Venezuela to address the blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in and out of Venezuela ordered by President Donald Trump and the “threat” of the ongoing U.S. military strikes against drug-trafficking vessels in Caribbean and Eastern Pacific waters as part of Operation Southern Spear.

“The vast majority of countries condemned the unilateral nature of the restrictions, which seriously violate the principles and norms of international law, namely the sovereign equality of States, non-interference in internal affairs, and freedom of navigation and economic rights,” Zakharova said.

“Russia strongly condemns these actions and calls for stability and legal order in the maritime sphere,” she continued.

Zakharova asserted at the briefing that Latin American must continue to be a “zone of peace,” referring to a 2014 proclamation issued by CELAC, a regional bloc founded by late dictator Hugo Chávez in 2011 that excludes the U.S. and Canada. The Maduro regime and its allies have repeatedly cited CELAC’s proclamation to deter any possible actions against the rogue regime — even though CELAC operates as a political forum and not as a treaty-based organization, making its declarations political agreements rather than legally binding rulings.

“At the same time, we reaffirm our support for the efforts of Nicolas Maduro’s government to defend national sovereignty and interests and to maintain the stable and secure development of his country,” Zakharova said

Earlier this week, on Christmas Eve, Gil published a copy of the Spanish translation of a letter signed by Russian strongman Vladimir Putin to Maduro in which, according to the translation, Putin extended his “warmest wishes” to Maduro on Christmas and New Years and described 2025 as “quite successful” for Russian-Venezuelan relations. The letter, according to the translation, was dated December 17.

“I would like to reiterate our unwavering solidarity with the people of Venezuela, who are facing unprecedented external pressure, as well as our willingness to continue working closely on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” the translation read. “I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity to all your compatriots.”

Zakharova, on behalf of Russian Strongman Vladimir Putin, first declared Moscow’s support of the Maduro regime through a late October statement amid rising tensions between the United States and rogue and illegitimate socialist regime.

“We stand ready to respond appropriately to the requests of our partners in light of emerging threats,” Zakharova said at the time.

Last week, both China and Russia — Maduro’s topmost allies — delivered new separate statements of support to the rogue socialists, with the Russian foreign Ministry claiming that any actions to weaken the Maduro regime could lead to a “fatal mistake.”