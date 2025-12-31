Trump Blasts Tim Walz as ‘Crooked Governor,’ Slams Ilhan Omar as ‘Scammer’

“Tim Waltz [sic] of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!!” the president wrote.

The insult comes after Walz claimed Tuesday night that the president was “politicizing” the alleged fraud, following the Department of Health and Human Services’ freeze on childcare payments in light of an explosive report from citizen journalist Nick Shirley.

Shirley documented his visits to multiple childcare centers in Minnesota that allegedly received millions in federal assistance, but no children appeared to be present during his visits. One of the centers had a typo on its signage, which read “Quality Learing Center” instead of “Learning.”

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill cited “serious allegations that the state of Minnesota has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across Minnesota over the past decade” in a post on X, in which he announced the actions HHS is taking:

1. I have activated our defend the spend system for all ACF [Administration for Children and Families] payments. Starting today, all ACF payments across America will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state. 2. Alex Adams and I have identified the individuals in @nickshirleyy‘s excellent work. I have demanded from @GovTimWalz a comprehensive audit of these centers. This includes attendance records, licenses, complaints, investigations, and inspections. 3. We have launched a dedicated fraud-reporting hotline and email address at childcare.gov Whether you are a parent, provider, or member of the general public, we want to hear from you.

Trump followed up with another post on Wednesday morning, stating that illegal Somali immigrants are responsible for the vast majority of fraud in Minnesota.

“Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia. ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes, is one of the many scammers,” he wrote.

“Did she really marry her brother? Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he added.

In a third post, Trump stated that he believes fraud in California is even worse than in Minnesota.

“There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!” he wrote.