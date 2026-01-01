Trump’s New Year’s Resolution: ‘Peace on Earth’

President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday night that his New Year’s resolution is “peace on Earth.”

A reporter prompted Trump to share his resolution as he and First Lady Melania Trump walked by the press and entered a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

“Mr. President, do you have a New Year’s resolution?” the reporter asked.

“Peace. Peace on Earth,” he responded before inviting the press into the New Year’s Eve party.

Trump was extremely successful on the peace front in 2025, helping resolve eight wars or conflicts around the globe. In addition to the Middle East peace deal, Trump brokered ceasefires or de-escalated conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, Pakistan and India, and Cambodia and Thailand.

He also reportedly stymied a potential escalation between Serbia and Kosovo.

Trump and his administration continue to work to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, shortly after Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone.

While flanked by Zelensky on Sunday, a reporter asked Trump if he believes that “Putin is serious about peace this time?”

“I do,” Trump answered. “I think he is. I think they both are.”

During the New Year’s Eve party, the president served as the auctioneer for a painting of Jesus Christ, the proceeds of which are going “to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s department,” per the Hill.

The bidding opened at $100,000, and the painting sold for $2.75 million. Vanessa Horabuena is the artist behind the picture, which she painted on stage. The identity of the individual who won the auction was not immediately clear, the Hill noted.