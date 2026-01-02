Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy told New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani that his collectivist method of governing has been “done before,” saying the new leader is “doing a solid job steering the U.S. toward Communism.”

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer of Russia’s $10 billion RDIF investment fund and the Kremlin’s investment envoy to America, emerged as a “key player” in negotiations on Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported in November.

He took to X on Friday, the day after Mamdani’s inauguration, to share takes that garnered attention from Americans.

“We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism,” the NYC mayor said as he addressed his new constituents.

Dmitriev responded to the clip, writing, “Dear Comrade Mamdani — just a friendly reminder that this has been tried before.”

When conservative influencer Ryan Saavedra shared a screenshot of the Russian envoy’s post saying he was “dunking” on Mamdani, Dmitriev responded by blasting the “Bidenesque leftist woke world.”

“Not dunking—just observing. Comrade Mamdani is doing a solid job steering the U.S. toward Communism,” he replied. “The EU & UK are already there. Which leaves Russia as the bastion not only of traditional values—but of capitalism—in this Bidenesque leftist woke world.”

Mamdani, who took his oath on the Islamic Quran in a private ceremony early Thursday morning, also vowed to govern as a democratic socialist during his remarks.

Fellow socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also spoke during his public inauguration, saying Mamdani will usher in a “new era” for NYC.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.