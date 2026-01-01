Mamdani Vows to Govern as Democratic Socialist in Inauguration Speech

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) pledged to govern the Big Apple as a Democratic Socialist during his inauguration speech and declared he would revive “the era of big government.”

After taking the official oath of office with his left hand on a Quran at City Hall early Thursday morning, the newly minted 34-year-old mayor took a ceremonial oath of office from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the afternoon.

Mamdani vowed to hold to the radical views he pushed during his campaign against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

“We will transform the culture of City Hall from one of no to one of how. We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy,” he said. “We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe.”

“I was elected as a Democratic Socialist, and I will govern as a Democratic Socialist,” he added.

Mamdani said he will not waver on his “principles for fear of being deemed radical.”

At another point in his remarks, he promised the revival of “big government.”

“To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: no longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives,” he said.

“For too long, we have turned to the private sector for greatness while accepting mediocrity from those who serve the public. I cannot blame anyone who has come to question the role of government, whose faith in democracy has been eroded by decades of apathy,” he added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was also on hand and declared in her remarks that New York City is entering a new era under the far-left Mamdani.

“This ascent marks a new era for New York City, led by a historic new mayor in Zohran Mamdani, guided by his dedication to a working class that makes our beautiful city run,” she said, per the Hill.