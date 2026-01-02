Trump Touts He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Exam, Calls for Mandatory Testing of Presidential Candidates

President Donald Trump on Friday touted a perfect score on a recent cognitive test and contended that future presidential candidates should be required to take one.

Trump highlighted his strong results on January 2 in a Truth Social post:

The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.

He then called for future candidates to take similar tests to help ensure America is not led by “incompetent people.”

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by “STUPID” or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!” he added.

Trump underwent a physical examination in October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reported that Trump demonstrates “excellent overall health” and has a cardiac age “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age” of 79.

Trump underwent advanced imagery, which he confirmed to the Wall Street Journal was a CT scan, as well as lab exams and “preventive health assessments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists,” Barbabella reported.

“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” he added. The lab study came back “exceptional,” as he had “stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.”

In early December, the White House released the results of his advanced imaging.

“President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels,” the summary read.

“The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal,” it added.

“All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns,” the summary continued.