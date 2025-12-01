White House Releases ‘Perfect’ Trump MRI Results, Shaming Democrats Who Spread Health Trouble Rumors

The White House released the results of President Donald Trump’s latest MRI after failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, as well as members of the establishment media, called for its release.

The establishment media have obsessed about the results after Trump revealed in October that he had an MRI, which he said at the time came back “perfect.” This has been a sticking point for the left, and Gov. Walz even used it as a retort after Trump referred to him as “seriously retarded” for his immigration policies.

However, the speculation ends today. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Monday’s press briefing that the team was releasing the results as she spoke, and she read part of the summary from Trump’s physician.

“I’ll read it for you, and then you’ll get it physically as well,” she said, reading from the summary, which explained that Trump got the MRI because “men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.” In all, the commander-in-chief’s cardiovascular imaging was “perfectly normal,” and “his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.” His abdominal imaging also was described as “perfectly normal”:

As part of President Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventative, to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long term vitality and function. President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.

“This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirmed that he remains in excellent overall health,” the summary adds.

This release comes days after Walz emerged as one of the latest Democrats to call for the MRI results after Trump insulted him.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump said “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota.”

“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump said before calling out the Democrat governor by name.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab…” he continued.

Rather than defend his actual position with substance, Walz responded with four words: “Release the MRI results.

Walz now finds himself knee-deep in controversy after hundreds of state government workers have accused the him of being responsible for a massive fraud case in Minnesota.