Doctor: Trump ‘Remains in Exceptional Health’ with a 65-Year-Old Cardiac Age

U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella said President Donald Trump demonstrates “excellent overall health” following his physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

The White House released Barbabella’s memo on Trump’s physical, which “was part of his ongoing health maintenance plan,” in the evening.

Overall, Barbabella found that Trump “remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

The president underwent a number of different tests, including advanced imagery, lab exams, and “preventive health assessments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists,” Barbabella reported.

“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” he added. Trump’s lab study results “were exceptional” as he had “stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.”

Trump exhibited a cardiac age of a 65-year-old, per the presidential physician:

President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age — a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG — was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.

The president received a coronavirus vaccine booster and a flu shot booster during the visit as he prepares for international travel in the coming months, including a visit to China in early 2026. He also told reporters Friday that he intends to visit Israel and Egypt next week on the heels of his historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The follow-up examination comes after Trump received a strong bill of health in April, in which Barbabella noted that Trump’s active lifestyle makes a significant contribution to his physical health.