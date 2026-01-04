The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is fundraising in protest of the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuela’s illegitimate socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“Another day, another unconstitutional war from Trump, who thinks the Constitution is a suggestion,” an email from the DNC reads, per Town Hall. “Congress has war powers — but Republican cowards are hiding under their desks while Trump orders an unauthorized attack against Venezuela. Trump promised peace, but has delivered chaos.”

“The most important thing we can do is elect more Democrats who will check this administration’s power,” the email continues.

The email was reportedly sent the same morning President Trump ordered the arrest of Maduro for a long list of crimes, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin also released a statement condemning the arrest and claiming the Trump administration acted illegally.

“This is the worst kind of betrayal from Trump. He committed the United States to an uncertain rile in South America with an indeterminate timeline. As Trump’s influence over the country and the world wanes, he is ready and willing to endanger Americans and abandon the Constitution as a last-ditch effort to hold on to power and relevancy,” Martin claimed in part.

Maduro, who maintained his power through several sham presidential elections, was actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges. The U.S. had an active $50 million bounty on information leading to Nicolás Maduro’s arrest and/or conviction, Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported.

In 2020, U.S. courts accused Maduro of being a leading figure, if not the leader, of the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation led by top members of the Venezuelan regime that for years sought to “flood” the United States with cocaine to harm its people, Caruzo reported.