Michael Reagan, Ronald Reagan’s Son, Dies at 80

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, has passed at 80 years old.

Regan, a conservative commentator and broadcaster and President Reagan’s son with his first wife, Jane Wyman, passed on Sunday, according to his family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Edward Reagan,” Reagan’s family said in a statement. “Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles, California. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”

The statement added, “We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time,” wrote Andrew Coffin, Vice President and Director of the Reagan Ranch.

Young America’s Foundation shared its own message of condolences in a tribute on its website, reading, “We lost an American hero, a faithful son, and a devoted father and grandfather this week.”

Coffin noted that Michael had a wonderful way of reaching young people.

“Students who heard Michael speak gravitated to that same sense of authenticity that made his father such a successful leader. Few who had the privilege of listening to his stories will soon forget Michael describing Ronald Reagan’s long-held desire to say, ‘Nyet’ to a Soviet leader, something he was finally able to do with General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavík,” Coffin wrote.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute also mourned Reagan’s passing and praised him as “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the foundation said in its statement.

The foundation also quoted President Reagan on his son, Michael.

“President Reagan reflected on his son in An American Life, writing of Michael, ‘When I read his book, I had even more of a fatherly pride in Mike than I had had before … he was happy and at peace with himself.’ Those words speak not only to a father’s pride, but to the quiet strength and authenticity with which Michael lived his life,” the organization said.

“Michael Reagan’s passing is a profound loss to all who knew him and to the millions who valued his dedication to preserving President Reagan’s legacy. His presence, warmth, and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed at the Reagan Library and far beyond its walls,” the foundation concluded.

Michael Reagan attended Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College and then became an actor on television shows, including Falcon Crest. He went on to spend nearly 20 years as a conservative talk radio host.

He also served as the chair of the John Douglas French Alzheimer’s Foundation board for three years, as well as president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Michael Reagan leaves behind his second wife, Colleen, and two children.

