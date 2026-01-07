Trump’s DOJ Sues Arizona, Connecticut for Hiding Voter Rolls from Feds

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has added Arizona and Connecticut to its list of lawsuits against states for refusing to hand over voter registration rolls to the federal government.

Late on Tuesday, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced lawsuits against Arizona and Connecticut for failure to produce their voter registration lists. This brings the total of such lawsuits to 23 states and the District of Columbia.

“This Department of Justice has now sued 23 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement:

Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court. [Emphasis added]

Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said it is vital for states to produce their voter rolls to ensure “votes count only once, and only with other eligible voters.”

“The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding fair and free elections, and will hold states accountable when they refuse to respect our federal elections laws,” Dhillon said.

Just weeks ago, the DOJ announced similar lawsuits against Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, and the District of Columbia after having already filed such lawsuits against California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, among others.

