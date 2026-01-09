Politico: HarperCollins Readies Peter Schweizer Exposé ‘Overflowing’ with National Security and Election Revelations

Publishing giant HarperCollins is preparing the release of a major new investigation by four-time #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer, an exposé based on “years of fieldwork and a trove of confidential and intercepted communications,” that the publisher says is “overflowing” with national security and election revelations.

Slated for release on January 20, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon tracks the money, influence networks, and coordination linking American elites, global NGOs, and “even drug cartels.” HarperCollins says the book delivers never-before-reported scoops exposing how domestic elites and foreign adversaries weaponized mass migration to subvert the U.S., revelations “eclipsing his past bombshells.”

The Invisible Coup’s cover, first reported by Politico Playbook, depicts a person standing in a cityscape, triumphantly waving a Mexican flag atop a rogue’s gallery that includes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Chinese communist dictator Xi Jinping, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

While the book’s revelations remain under strict embargo, Schweizer was spotted this week in Washington meeting with lawmakers and government officials, presumably to brief them on the national security and domestic intelligence-related information he uncovered.

Indeed, Schweizer’s investigative books hold a unique space in nonfiction political publishing due to both the sales and governmental action resulting from them. To date, his books have sold an astonishing 1.4 million copies. They have also produced real-world consequences, cementing his reputation as the most influential investigative author in the nation. Blood Money, Red-Handed, Profiles in Corruption, and Secret Empires were all #1 New York Times bestsellers. Schweizer, who is president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), has a well-documented record of exposing wrongdoing on both sides of the aisle, resulting in resignations by members of Congress, FBI probes, and the passage of landmark corruption reform laws.

The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon hits bookstores nationwide January 20 and is available for pre-order now.