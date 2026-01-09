Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner (D), linked to billionaire George and Alex Soros’s left-wing donor network, is threatening Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with arrest and conviction if they “come to Philly to commit crimes.”

“If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent, is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, they need to get the eff out of here,” Krasner said during a press conference. “Because if you do that here, I will charge you with those crimes, you will be arrested, you will stand trial, you will be convicted, whether it’s in state or federal court.”

He continued:

And you will do your time because Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction. Do you hear me, ICE agents? Do you hear me, National Guard? Do you hear me, military? You’re going to jail if you commit crimes in the city of Philadelphia. You will be accountable. The law applies to all of you. And I know that there are honest, decent, moral law enforcement out there by the bushel, including at ICE. This is not for you. This is for any one of your colleagues who thinks they are above the law. [Emphasis added]

Krasner’s remarks come after an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shot and killed a woman who was caught on video attempting to impede operations and then turning her SUV toward the agent before driving towards him.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said the ICE agent feared for his life as he was in front of the woman’s vehicle when she turned her car toward him and gassed the engine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSTP 5 Eyewitness News (@kstptv)

The ICE agent, DHS officials revealed, had been dragged 50 yards by an illegal alien driver last year — landing the agent in the hospital with serious injuries.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal made remarks similar to Krasner’s, threatening ICE agents and calling them “made-up, fake, wannabe law enforcement.”

“Those that come into our communities wearing a mask to commit [a] crime, thank God for our District Attorney Larry Krasner, who said he’s going to lock them up, and I’m saying now, we’re not going to whisk you away to hide your identity,” Bilal said.

“You don’t want this smoke, because we will bring it … to you,” she continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.