Exclusive: ICE Arrests Convicted Illegal Alien Child Rapist in North Carolina

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien convicted of raping a child, among other crimes against children, after having first illegally crossed the southern border in 1998, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

On January 2, ICE agents in Wilmington, North Carolina, arrested illegal alien Moises Guizar Alvarado of Mexico after he served 15 years and six months in a state prison for first-degree rape of a child, committing sex offenses as a parent, and taking indecent liberties with a child, all of which he was convicted of in 2010.

At the time of his conviction, Guizar Alvarado was sentenced to 20 years and nine months in prison. The child rapist served about 75 percent of his initial sentence before being released, and subsequently, taken into ICE custody.

“Guizar committed disgusting crimes,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement.

“He was convicted of eight counts of sex offense in a parental role, seven counts of first-degree sex offenses with a child, seven counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of first-degree rape of a child,” Lyons said. “When we say we’re out there arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, this is who we mean.”

Guizar Alvarado first crossed the United States-Mexico border almost 30 years ago and was first arrested in June 2009 on sexual assault of a child charges in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Guizar Alvarado remains in ICE custody pending deportation to Mexico.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.