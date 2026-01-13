Bank Sues Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for Refusing to Pay Bill for 17 Months

JPMorgan Chase Bank is suing former Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot for letting her $11K credit card bill go unpaid for 17 months.

The media has learned that Lightfoot, who became the first Democrat Chicago Mayor not reelected to city hall in about 40 years, was served with a subpoena at her $900,000 Chicago home in October, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chase ultimately decided in March that her $11,000 bill would be a charge-off, but her last payment of $5,000 on the debt was made on August 7, 2024, according to the bank’s records.

The bank reported that Lightfoot has had the card since 2005.

Lightfoot seems to be struggling to pay her bills despite claiming $402,414 in adjusted gross income in 2021 alone. The Tribune also notes that records show Lightfoot took out $210,000 in early distributions from her retirement account. She also earned $216,000 during each of her four years in office.

The ex-mayor seemed to have just as much trouble paying the bills for the city when she was mayor. As she was headed out of office in 2024, for instance, the city was suffering under an $85 million budget shortfall.

Lightfoot’s next appearance in court for her credit card debt is scheduled late this year.

