Ford Workers Cheer Trump During Tour of F-150 Plant in Michigan

Ford workers cheered President Donald Trump during his visit to an F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Workers erupted in applause as Trump made his way through the factory. The president heard from some workers and took selfies with several of them.

Trump inspected assembly operations during the tour, including a “stop at a station which is called the ‘body decker,’ where the truck gets put together” and another “where a team installs hose connections,” per the White House press pool, citing Ford spokespeople.

Ford executive Bill Ford and CEO and president Jim Farley were both on hand.

Farley told Trump they had a “special” truck featuring the American flag to show him at the factory, after Ford referenced an F-450 bearing the president’s face, which Trump saw at Mar-a-Lago.

“I want to see it!” Trump said of the American flag truck.

Trump, Ford, and Farley joined reporters for a press gaggle during the tour. Ford noted that the factory will add a third shift and will operate 24 hours a day due to intense demand.

“It’s going to be running, as the president said, 24 hours, 6 days a week, and that just shows the demand there is for this product, which is the best-selling product, as you all know, in America,” Ford said.

He spoke glowingly of Trump and the company’s relationship with him and his administration.

“We have a great relationship with the president and his — and his whole staff. They’ve been great to work with for us,” Ford told reporters. “He personally is incredibly responsive every time we need something or call. We very much appreciate it.”

“We’re adding market share. We’re growing as a company, we’re adding jobs — not just here, but elsewhere … and times are good for us,” he added.

Trump said that all automakers in the country “are doing great.”

“Before they were having a really hard time. The environmentalists would not have let them survive,” he added.