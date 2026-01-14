Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of murdering two teenage boys in Charlotte, North Carolina, Breitbart News has learned.

On Wednesday, ICE agents lodged a detainer against 22-year-old illegal alien Aristides Eli Orellana-Ramirez of El Salvador, who is charged with an alleged double murder that occurred on December 20, 2025.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Orellana-Ramirez allegedly shot 16-year-old Bravlio Galeano Ayala and 18-year-old Samir Canales Molina.

Though Ayala and Molina were found miles away from each other, police allege that Orellana-Ramirez shot the two boys at the same location, and they each went to look for help in different directions.

Ayala and Molina were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Another tragic loss of life at the hands of a criminal illegal alien. The two male victims were just 16 and 18 years old, both with a whole life ahead of them,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Their lives were ripped away in moments by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place,” McLaughlin said. “ICE lodged an arrest detainer. Unfortunately, North Carolina’s sanctuary politicians often refuse to allow us into their jails and release these known criminals back into American communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem launched Operation Charlotte’s Web to target these criminals and get them out of American neighborhoods.”

Orellana-Ramirez illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away, that is an illegal alien who successfully evaded Border Patrol agents while sneaking into the U.S.

