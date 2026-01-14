EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Hosts First-Ever FBI Law Enforcement Partner Engagement Council as Crime Plummets

The FBI hosted its Law Enforcement Partner Engagement Council (LEPEC), marking the first time in its history that local and state enforcement partners are being directly included as part of the bureau to discuss collaboration, information sharing, and coordination opportunities aimed at enhancing public safety.

“Our first Law Enforcement Partner Engagement Council is a major milestone in this FBI’s work to engage state and local law enforcement partners at levels never before seen in history,” FBI Director Kash Patel exclusively told Breitbart News. “Under President Trump’s leadership, all across the country, we are working day and night with local partners to crush violent crime, dismantle the drug trafficking industry, and completely uproot the criminal organizations targeting law abiding Americans.”

The inaugural LEPEC gathering took place at FBI Headquarters and featured representatives from ten major law enforcement organizations across the country. Attendees included leadership from the Fraternal Order of Police, Major County Sheriffs Association, Major Cities Chiefs Association, National Sheriffs’ Association, National Association of Police Organizations, International Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, National Native American Law Enforcement Association, Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association, and the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies. The council represents a broad cross section of the law enforcement community, signaling a unified effort to enhance national safety through strategic cooperation.

The timing of this council aligns with what the FBI calls a “historic” year for law enforcement outcomes in 2025. The bureau cited a 20% national drop in the murder rate, a 100% increase in violent crime arrests, and a 22% rise in child rescues, totaling over 6,000 recovered victims. Violent gang takedowns jumped by 210%, fentanyl seizures rose 21% (amounting to 2,100 kilos — enough to kill over 150 million Americans), and arrests tied to nihilistic violent extremism surged 490%, all in collaboration with local partners.

This collaborative approach is mirrored in a significant reduction in officer line-of-duty deaths. As previously reported by Breitbart News, 2025 saw just 53 such deaths nationwide — the lowest number in five years and a 17% drop from the 64 reported in 2024. These figures also continue a trend from Trump’s first term, during which fatality numbers remained notably lower than in prior administrations. “One officer killed in the line of duty is still too many, but we are trending in the right direction,” Patel told Breitbart News in an earlier exclusive. “This FBI will continue having the backs of our local partners each and every day as they do the great frontline work protecting Americans.”