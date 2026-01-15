Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) told constituents that Democrats are working to “ultimately move forward to impeach Trump” during a telephone town hall on Wednesday.

According to Pettersen’s office, nearly 8,000 Coloradans were on the call, which featured the congresswoman talking about the need to fight against the Trump administration on issues like immigration enforcement.

“As Trump escalates attacks on Colorado and unlawfully withholds critical funding, sends ICE into our state to terrorize communities, and threatens our NATO allies abroad — I want people to know that we are here to support them in every way we can and they are not alone,” she said during the townhall. “I will continue to fight back against the cruelty and lawlessness of this Administration and also work to find common ground with my colleagues where I can. It is going to be a very tough road ahead but we are going to get through it together.”

When taking questions, one constituent asked if Pettersen would vote to impeach President Donald Trump:

The congresswoman supported a failed resolution to impeach the president in December after he accused several Democrat lawmakers of “sedition,” a charge that carries the penalty of death.

“Last month, I voted to advance Articles of Impeachment related to his call for members of Congress to be executed, and his abuse of power with regard to threats made toward federal judges,” Pettersen told the constituent on the call. “So that was what that focus was. Unfortunately, this vote failed and the article did not move forward.”

While acknowledging that “it is highly unlikely” that there will be a successful impeachment of Trump, she continued on to say, “But we are building our case.”

She added that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are “working on making sure that they’re building up their ability,” so that they can figure out what “we can do to ultimately move forward to impeach Trump.

The House of Representatives rejected an attempt to impeach Trump just last month, with 23 Democrats siding with Republicans to quash the motion introduced by Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.