Florida’s Palm Beach County Renames Part of Road After Trump

A Florida county unveiled a sign for a portion of a road that was re-named “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” in honor of President Trump.

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account shared a video of Trump and Florida state Rep. Meg Weinberger (R) attending the ceremony in which the sign was unveiled.

According to The Palm Beach Post, four miles of the Southern Boulevard “from Mar-a-Lago on the east to Palm Beach International Airport on the west will bear signs” with the new name:

A 4-mile portion of Southern Boulevard from Mar-a-Lago on the east to Palm Beach International Airport on the west will bear signs designating it as “President Donal J. Trump Boulevard.” Trump was formally presented with the road markers during a gathering on Jan. 16 in the White & Gold Ballroom at his Palm Beach club just after he arrived from Washington for his 18th visit this term.

“I am honored to stand before you as the sponsor of the legislation that established President Donald J. Trump Boulevard,” Weinberger said during the ceremony. Weinberger added that “just after the election,” her husband suggested that she “rename Southern Boulevard” after Trump.

Weinberger went on to express that the portion of the road renamed after Trump “now stands as a permanent reminder for courage, leadership, and unapologetic patriotism.”

During the ceremony, Trump expressed that he was “tremendously honored” that part of the road was renamed in his honor, adding that he loves “the people of Florida.”

“I’ll remember this amazing gesture for the rest of my life,” Trump added.