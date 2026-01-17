Khamenei Celebrates ‘Defeat’ of U.S., Mocks ‘Criminal’ Trump: America Must Be ‘Held Accountable’

“The Iranian nation defeated the US,” declared Iran’s Supreme Leader, accusing President Donald Trump of inflicting mass casualties and leading a failed bid to reassert American control — insisting “the US has lost its dominance over Iran” and must now “be held accountable.”

In a brazen rhetorical attack by a foreign leader against a sitting U.S. president, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media and state-linked platforms over the weekend to publicly blame President Trump for unrest in Iran and claim that Tehran had triumphed over America.

“We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation,” the Islamic dictator wrote on Saturday, asserting that the United States — and Trump personally — were behind what he called a “sedition” orchestrated by the U.S.

He doubled down with defiant assertions of Iranian dominance.

“From the beginning of the Islamic Revolution until today, the US has lost its dominance over Iran,” he wrote, adding that the Iranian nation “struck a major blow” to the “sedition.”

“The Iranian nation defeated the US,” he declared in another post.

Khamenei’s accusations reflect intensifying anti-American rhetoric, with Tehran portraying itself as victorious over U.S. influence and President Trump’s policy. His warning follows similar attacks from senior Iranian officials, even as widespread unrest has left thousands dead.

Last week, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iran will teach “delusional” and “arrogant” President Trump a “lesson that will never be forgotten,” as he vowed U.S. forces would be “burned by the fire of Iran’s defenders” while insisting, “We are your opponent.”

On Friday, senior regime figure Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi launched into an aggressive tirade during a televised broadcast, labeling President Trump an “impure, savage yellow dog” who “must pay the price” and should be captured and punished “like Maduro.” Azghadi claimed that violent attacks inside U.S. territory would be both legally and religiously justified.

Azghadi, a longtime member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, holds deep influence within the regime’s ideological apparatus. His access to state television highlights the normalization of violent rhetoric aimed at the U.S. President and American citizens.

The renewed threats follow Friday’s speech by Supreme Leader Khamenei, who predicted that President Trump would soon be “brought down.”

The escalation in rhetoric comes as Iran’s regime — widely recognized as the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism — has faced nearly three weeks of anti-government protests fueled by economic collapse and political repression, while authorities cut communications and carry out mass arrests and deadly crackdowns that echo the very red lines President Trump has warned would trigger an American response.

Last week, President Trump responded with a series of public statements backing Iranian protesters.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” he wrote, warning that the regime’s brutality was being watched closely by the United States and its allies.

On Sunday evening, President Trump responded forcefully to the Iranian regime’s escalating threats.

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. When asked about Tehran’s warnings, he made clear the consequences: “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, dismissed President Trump’s warnings during pro-regime demonstrations in Tehran on Monday, saying, “Trump talks too much, don’t take him seriously.”

“The overwhelming presence of Iranians in the streets shows that our people are ready to settle the scores with the United States and Israel,” he added.

On Friday, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a high-ranking member of the Iranian theocracy who sits on several of its highest governing bodies, demanded the execution of protesters and made threats against President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The escalating rhetoric comes as Washington has moved to back its warnings with concrete action across both economic and military fronts. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced sweeping new sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and regime-linked financial networks, accusing Tehran’s ruling elite of behaving “like rats fleeing a sinking ship” as they rush to move tens of millions of dollars abroad amid spreading unrest.

At the same time, the Pentagon confirmed the redeployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, part of a broader repositioning of U.S. combat power as tensions rise — signaling that the administration’s response to Iran’s threats and internal crackdown is now unfolding across diplomatic, financial, and military lines simultaneously.