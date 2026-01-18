Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) on Breitbart News Saturday said that President Donald Trump’s leadership on restoring law and order and unveiling the Great Healthcare Plan makes him “bullish” on Republicans’ chances to maintain their majority in Congress during the midterm elections.

Since 1938, the president’s party almost always loses ground in the midterm House elections, which has happened in 20 of the last 22 midterm elections, with the other two elections reflecting unusual circumstances.

Bradley Jaye, the Breitbart News deputy political editor and guest Breitbart News Saturday host, asked Harris if Republicans can “defy history.”

“I do find myself being very bullish on how 2026 is going to go,” Harris told Breitbart News Saturday.

Harris said that Trump has “helped identify the problem” in that “big insurance companies have been basically gaming the system and the Unaffordable Care Act, as we like to call it, just bottom line has been doing that in a huge way.”

The North Carolina conservative referred to how the health insurance companies have benefited from enhanced Obamacare subsidies, more formally known as the enhanced premium tax credit (EPTC), which was boosted under President Joe Biden through the $1.9 trillion, coronavirus-era stimulus plan called the American Rescue Plan. Democrats continued these enhanced subsidies through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

WATCH — Trump: “Great Healthcare Plan” Would Deliver “Much Better Healthcare at a Much Reduced” Cost:

Harris said the expiration of the subsidies is “something that had to happen.”

He remarked, “Democrats are once against admitting that Obamacare doesn’t work without the government just flooding it more and more with cash and it’s been a disaster.”

Trump this week unveiled the Great Healthcare Plan, outlining the parameters of what policies would best work to lower drug costs, lower premiums, and hold big insurance companies accountable.

WATCH — Lower Health Costs for All Americans! Karoline Leavitt Explains Trump’s Health Plan:

Harris cheered the Great Healthcare Plan to “empower the American people to once again be able to make their healthcare decisions.” The Great Healthcare Plan would take the Obamacare subsidies and send them directly to the American people so they can use the healthcare dollars to be more aligned with their needs.

Harris praised the president’s actions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce immigration law and bring back law and order.