Report: Trump Will Require $1 Billion Donations to Permanently Join ‘Board of Peace’ and Have a Say in Gaza’s Reconstruction

President Donald Trump’s proposed international Board of Peace, a new body initially tasked with overseeing the next steps in Gaza’s rebuilding, seeks $1 billion in individual national contributions to secure a seat at the table with the joint aim of resolving conflicts.

AP reports the fee secures permanent membership on the Trump-led intergovernmental organization instead of a three-year appointment, which has no contribution requirement, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the charter, which hasn’t been made public.

The official told the outlet the money raised via the Board of Peace would go to rebuilding Gaza in another step by Trump to position himself center of the world stage and challenge previously accepted orthodoxies of geopolitical governance.

A long list of other countries are also reportedly looking to consider the cost/benefit of such a transaction.

These reportedly include Australia, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan said Sunday they had received invitations. Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have already said they were invited. It was not clear how many have been invited in all.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accepted an invitation to join, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reportedly told state radio Sunday.

Orbán has long been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Europe, as Breitbart News reported.

In letters sent Friday to world leaders inviting them to be “founding members,” Trump said the Board of Peace would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict.”

Executive board appointees already include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and U.S. deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel.

If successful, the Board of Peace could have a global footprint and become a potential rival to the U.N. Security Council, the most powerful body of the global entity created in the wake of World War II.

