Eric Holder on MLK Jr. Day: ‘There Is a Concerted Effort to Resegregate America.’

Speaking after receiving an award at the National Action Network’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Legislative Breakfast in Washington, DC, former Attorney General Eric Holder (D) delivered a sweeping critique of what he characterized as state-sponsored voter suppression, racial gerrymandering, and the erosion of democratic institutions.

Holder argued there is “a sustained effort to eradicate the Voting Rights Act,” a law he called “the crown jewel of the civil rights movement, and an essential part of Dr. King’s legacy.” He said that the forces reshaping the country are “testing not only our institutions, but our collective and individual capacity to defend the ideals of this nation.” He added that “these actions require from all of us a clarity of purpose that is equal to the rising stakes.”

Holder claimed the Department of Justice (DOJ) is being “weaponized by the president and his lackeys to silence his critics and to intimidate voters.” He also criticized federal immigration enforcement, saying, “We are observing Gestapo tactics by federal immigration law enforcement in Minnesota as well as around the country.”

These comments arrive as federal officials have confirmed the removal of more than 2,500 criminal aliens in recent weeks and are demanding the transfer of 1,360 more detainees from city jails. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem described those arrested as “vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles and incredibly dangerous individuals.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz have opposed federal actions, prompting a Justice Department investigation into whether local officials have interfered with immigration enforcement.

Holder also invoked the fatal January 7 shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. Referring to the matter, he told the audience, “You all remember the name Renee Good, and you say her name, you say her name.” According to a report, federal investigations are ongoing into whether Good’s partner impeded a federal officer during the confrontation. Authorities allege Good used her vehicle to strike an ICE agent, prompting the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security labeled the incident “domestic terrorism.” Video from the encounter appears to show Good’s partner shouting either “Drive, baby, drive!” or “Don’t drive,” and then sobbing in the aftermath: “It’s my fault.”

Holder’s remarks extended to redistricting, charging that the administration is engaging in “unprecedented mid-decade gerrymandering attempts to disproportionately disenfranchise black and brown voters as the president desperately clings to power like an insecure dictator.”

He contended that “there is a concerted effort to resegregate America,” framing the present moment as part of a historical pattern, stating that “state-sponsored attempts at oppression always appear … overwhelming.” He added, “Think about Jim Clark, think about Bull Connor, think about Ross Barnett, think about George Wallace.”

He concluded by urging Americans not to rely on outside intervention but to take initiative: “There’s no miraculous rescue that is coming. We are the cavalry.”

Holder’s speech comes just weeks after his renewed push for Supreme Court reform drew criticism from former President Donald Trump. Trump has accused Holder of advocating for a radical expansion of the Court, warning that Holder’s proposals — reportedly including up to 21 justices — would “destroy our Constitution.” In a Truth Social post, Trump referred to Holder as “FAST AND FURIOUS,” referencing the gun-walking operation during Holder’s tenure at DOJ, and described him as someone who “did so much to hurt our Country.”