Federal authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether or not Renee Nicole Good’s widow “impeded a federal officer” moments before he shot and killed Good during their confrontation in Minneapolis, sources familiar with the probe told NBC News.

The federal probe into the fatal shooting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross is focusing on Becca Good, including her “possible ties to activist groups,” and “less on Ross’s actions” when he fired into Renee Good’s SUV during an immigration operation January 7, unnamed officials told the network.

However, Antonio Romanucci, Becca Good’s lawyer, said in a statement to the network Saturday that “there has been no contact from the FBI or federal officials indicating Becca Good is the subject of an investigation.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) authorities, as well as Vice President JD Vance, have said Ross had no choice but to use fatal force, saying the 37-year-old Good “weaponized” her plum-colored Honda against the officer and hit him.

In a now widely circulated video, Good’s wife Becca can be seen heckling Ross and other officers outside the car.

Renee Good remains behind the wheel, her car parked at an angle so as to apparently block traffic in what authorities have said was done to interfere with ICE enforcement in the city.

Becca Good, in an arrogant tone, dismisses the ICE agents who apparently were trying to get the couple to move the SUV, telling Ross, “You want to come at us. I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

Meanwhile, another agent pulls on Good’s driver’s door, ordering her to get out of the car.

Instead, as multiple outlets have reported, Becca Good allegedly shouts, “Drive, baby, drive!”

Others, however, claim Becca Good’s words are not clearly heard at all, and she may have been yelling, “Don’t drive.”

Whatever she said, Renee Good accelerates into Ross, who is in front of the driver’s side hood. Ross opens fire as Good drives away and, mortally wounded, crashes into a parked car.

Another video taken in the aftermath of the shooting reportedly showed Rebecca sobbing as she cried, “It’s my fault.”

Good was shot four times with wounds in the chest, arm, and head, according to an incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The investigation into Becca Good is focused on a section of the U.S. Code on “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers,” sources told NBC.

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump described Renee and Becca Good as “professional agitators.” The Department of Homeland Security said the assault on the ICE officer was “domestic terrorism” and that Ross acted in accordance with his training.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement Tuesday that “there is currently no basis” for a Civil Rights Division investigation into the shooting.

The fatal incident has been followed by numerous violent clashes between agitators and federal officers in Minneapolis. During a riot in a Minneapolis neighborhood on Thursday, agitators took weapons and documents from vandalized federal vehicles, Breitbart News reported.

The Department of Justice is also investigating Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) to determine whether or not they have engaged in a conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents in the state.

Both Democrats have denounced federal immigration operations, with Walz encouraging citizens to record videos of ICE during operations “for future prosecutions.”

“When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he’s encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime,” Blanche told Fox News.

