Barron Trump was praised for calling the police in the United Kingdom after a woman reportedly FaceTimed him while she was allegedly being attacked by an ex-boyfriend.

President Donald Trump’s youngest son allegedly called “999 operators” and informed them that he had received a phone call from an unnamed girl who was “getting beaten up,” Metro UK reported. The unnamed woman was reportedly being beaten up by Matvei Rumianstev, 22.

The younger Trump made the call to police in the U.K. around 2:23 a.m. on January 18, 2025, according to the outlet.

“I just got a call from a girl I know,” Barron told operators. “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”

The unnamed woman told jurors that Barron “helped” save her life, adding that the “call was like a sign from God at that moment.”

When police officers arrived at the address, the unnamed woman was allegedly asked if “Rumianstev had been streaming during the alleged assault.” Officers also informed her that “someone in the US had been in touch,” according to the outlet.

After the woman admitted that she was “friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son,” police officers went on to ask if she could “call him back to confirm.” Barron reportedly admitted that he “had someone call the police”:

The officers then ask the woman if she can call him back to confirm, and she can be heard asking: “Hello, Barron — did you call the police or anything?” Mr Trump can be heard replying: “I had someone call the police.” He then tells the officers: “She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something.” “I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

The unnamed woman also told jurors that she had been on her “knees begging,” and added that “the call gave her the chance to get back up,” the outlet added.

According to the Daily Mail, Rumianstev, who was “jealous” of Barron’s relationship with the woman, “answered a video call from the President’s son on the woman’s phone, showed Barron her face then grabbed her hair and pushed her to the floor.” Rumianstev allegedly “kicked her in the stomach” and called her a “slut” and a “whore”:

He then answered a video call from the President’s son on the woman’s phone, showed Barron her face then grabbed her hair and pushed her to the floor, shouting “you are not worth anything,” Snaresbrook Crown Court, in north-east London, was told. During the alleged attack, Rumianstev called the woman a “slut” and a “whore” and kicked her in the stomach when she was on the floor next to the fridge, jurors heard.

While on the phone with the operator, Barron was asked how he knew the woman. Barron responded by explaining that he “met her on social media” and pointing out that she was “getting really badly beat up.”