Indian Couple Arrested for Selling Drugs, Prostitutes at Roadside Hotel

An Indian couple was arrested for their involvement in allowing illegal activity, such as the selling of drugs and prostitution, to occur in their roadside hotel in Virginia.

Kosha Sharma, 52, also known as, “Ma or Mama K” and Tarun Sharma, 55, also known as, “Pop or Pa,” were the owners of the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries and “leased and operated the hotel” and allowed illegal activities to occur on the third floor, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Sharmas allegedly took “a cut of the profits made from illegal activity,” according to a criminal complaint.

“Drug trafficking and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction,” Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “Our office is committed to dismantling criminal enterprises that profit from human suffering.”

According to the press release, between May 28, 2025, and December 17, 2025, law enforcement officials “conducted nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled purchases of fentanyl” at the hotel:

From May 28, 2025, through Dec. 17, 2025, law enforcement conducted nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled purchases of fentanyl at the Red Carpet Inn. Eleven of the controlled purchases were for fentanyl, the other four for cocaine. The complaint alleges that Margo Waldon Pierce, aka Marko, 51, distributed the illegal narcotics in all 15 controlled purchases. Joshua Roderick, aka Josh, 40, an Rashard Perrish Smith, aka Sean/Shawn, B, B-more, or Baltimore, 33, were also arrested for their alleged roles in the criminal activity at the Red Carpet Inn.

According to the press release, “the defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl.”

The other defendants, Joshua Roderick, 40, and Rashard Perrish Smith, 33, who were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the operation, are described as being alleged “large-scale narcotics distributors who work together across Northern Virginia,” according to a criminal complaint, the Prince William Times reported.

Margo Waldon Pierce, 51, who was also arrested for her alleged involvement, along with Roderick, reportedly “lived at the Red Carpet Inn for extended periods of time” between 2024 and 20255, according to the outlet:

Smith and Roderick are alleged to be large-scale narcotics distributors who work together across Northern Virginia. Pierce is alleged to be a drug runner for Smith and Roderick’s operation, according to the criminal complaint. Throughout 2024 and 2025, Roderick and Pierce lived at the Red Carpet Inn for extended periods of time, and Smith also frequently stayed there, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, the Sharmas allegedly overcharged customers a price of “approximately $100 to rent rooms on the third floor, which is more than the cost for rooms on the first and second floors,” the outlet reported.

“These arrests stem from a joint investigation between the FBI, the Prince William County Police Department, and the Virginia State Police,” Reid Davis, the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.