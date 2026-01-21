Exclusive Poll: 57 Percent of American Voters Back Trump Immigration Policies

More than a majority of American voters back President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

Plymouth Union Public Research conducted a poll of likely general election voters in light of media coverage of the president’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration across the country and the left’s reaction to it. Despite the media and Democrats’ efforts to portray his policies in a negative light, Americans still strongly back the president’s immigration policies.

The survey found 74 percent of voters believe that fighting illegal immigration was an important issue for president and Congress to address, with 44 percent saying that fighting illegal immigration is “very important,” compared to only seven percent of those that say the issue is “not important at all.”

“The overall importance of fighting illegal immigration is widely held even among the most ardent voices against ICE over the past year, including Democrats (58 percent) and Kamala Harris voters (59 percent),” the polling memo stated.

The survey found that 57 percent of likely general election voters approve of the president’s efforts to combat illegal immigration. Voters largely approve of his border and national security policies, including:

78 percent believe that the United Stats has a responsibility to stop international drug traffickers and cartel operations before they reach our country

64 percent believe that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro should stand trial in America for his alleged role in drug trafficking and cartel operations

51 percent back the use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to fight illegal immigration

57 percent of voters believe ICE agents should carry out their job without being impeded or harassed

58 percent agree that ICE is putting their lives on the line to keep America safe and that it is wrong that some are attacking them while carrying out their mission

On the other side, only 30 percent of voters back political organizations that pay protestors to impede or harass ICE agents, which includes 55 percent of voters who consider themselves “very liberal” and 46 percent of voters under 30-years-old.

“Voters broadly see illegal immigration as a serious issue that President Trump is properly addressing. There is clear openness for enforcement measures and general approval of the current approach, especially efforts to disrupt cartels and hold foreign actors accountable. Support extends to ICE officers enforcing these policies,” the polling memo concluded.

“Voters emphasize respect for their service and the need to let them do their jobs. By contrast, organized efforts to obstruct enforcement draw limited sympathy and appear confined to a small but vocal slice of the electorate. Overall, the center of public opinion favors the America First message of fighting illegal immigration and supporting ICE agents protecting our communities.”

Plymouth Union Public Research conducted an online survey of 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide between January 16 and 18, resulting in a margin of error of 3.1 percent.