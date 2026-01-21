Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) highlighted Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s new exposé, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, in support of his bill to close the birthright citizenship loophole for illegal migrants.

In his January 20 book, Schweizer dives into many alarming instances of foreign governments and illegal aliens subverting the U.S. government and culture — including how Chinese elites exploit American birthright citizenship policies by engaging in birth tourism.

According to the New York Times bestselling author, the practice of Chinese nationals traveling to the U.S. to give birth has flourished in the past 15 years, with “at least 750,000 and possibly as many as 1.5 million Chinese, who are also American citizens by virtue of being born here, now growing toward adulthood in China.”

“Perhaps more than a million Chinese nationals have become U.S. citizens by virtue of being born here, but have no memories or allegiance to our country,” Schweizer writes, noting that they can vote in American elections and even sponsor their parents to come to the U.S. as well.

In a Tuesday social media post linking to excerpts from The Invisible Coup, Babin emphasized how U.S. immigration policy is being taken advantage of:

“Birthright citizenship is being abused. Birth tourism has created over 1 million paper citizens with no real ties to America,” the Texas congressman wrote. “It’s time to pass my bill and codify President Trump’s executive order. The 14th Amendment was never meant for this.”

The “Birthright Citizenship Act,” introduced by Babin that same day, was written to end “the exploitation of loopholes in our immigration system.”

The bill would codify one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders from his first day back in office, “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.”

Trump’s order is intended to clarify the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and entitlement to “birthright citizenship,” with the president ordering the federal government to stop the issuance of “documents recognizing United States citizenship, or accept documents issued by State, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize United States citizenship, to persons: (1) when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth, or (2) when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States was lawful but temporary, and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.